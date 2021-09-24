Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $232.67 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,109,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 284,409 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $232,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 406,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,129,506. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

