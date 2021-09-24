Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,004,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,312,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,302. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

