Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $111,227.93

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $111,227.93 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00094152 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,264.21 or 0.99874168 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.89 or 0.00798460 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00389509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00268321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004620 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,513,962 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.