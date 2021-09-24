DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $4.93 on Major Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00011658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $128.73 million and approximately $624,273.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00071583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00109370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00150061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,238.94 or 0.99814456 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.84 or 0.06817147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00781619 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

