Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.71. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

