iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 143,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,388,949 shares.The stock last traded at $286.32 and had previously closed at $287.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 190,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,301 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

