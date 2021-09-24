PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.86. 190,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.21. PayPal has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $324.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

