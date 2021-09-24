Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 7,824.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620,636 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Shaw Communications worth $47,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 4,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.