Round Hill Asset Management Invests $295,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Round Hill Asset Management acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

