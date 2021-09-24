Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $72.05 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 660,416 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Sunrun worth $72,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 25.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,120 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Sunrun by 1,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 46,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Sunrun by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 123,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,863 shares of company stock worth $7,528,847. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

