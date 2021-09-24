Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.90.

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,752. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

