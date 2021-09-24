Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Raised by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Genpact makes up about 6.0% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $44,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,843. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

