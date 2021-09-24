$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.09. 7,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.09, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.