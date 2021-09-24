ASD Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ASD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $273.69 million and $2.33 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00124049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043778 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

