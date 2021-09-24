Analysts Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916. SWK has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

