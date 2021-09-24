SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $25.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 3,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,448. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $596.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.19.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
SeaSpine Company Profile
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
