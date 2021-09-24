Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in NIKE by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

NYSE NKE traded down $11.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.13. The company had a trading volume of 852,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,993. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

