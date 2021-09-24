Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,412 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.8% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Instruments worth $366,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 29,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.29. The stock had a trading volume of 156,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

