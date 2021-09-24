Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $144.87 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 255.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,482 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Kansas City Southern worth $144,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $103,070,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 253.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 442,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,277,000 after acquiring an additional 316,972 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after acquiring an additional 294,456 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.29. 16,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.93 and its 200 day moving average is $277.72. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

