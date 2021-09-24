Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,160 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $97,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $306,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $345,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $369.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.14. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $178.08 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

