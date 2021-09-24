Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 224,634 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,125,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

VSH traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

