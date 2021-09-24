Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 7,482 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Y traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $633.49. 84 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.45.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

