Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 194,112 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.70% of PGT Innovations worth $23,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 4,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,305. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

