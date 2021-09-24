Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day moving average is $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.95.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

