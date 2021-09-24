L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

NYSE:CRM opened at $278.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $272.24 billion, a PE ratio of 111.59, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $279.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.