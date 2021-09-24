Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 128,517 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $29,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.26. 3,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,408. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $932.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

