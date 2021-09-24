Zacks: Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,315 shares of company stock worth $27,220,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $130.88. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 350.86 and a beta of 0.98.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

