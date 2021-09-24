$242.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post sales of $242.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.20 million and the lowest is $241.66 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $206.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $897.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Mission Produce stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,358. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 28.79.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

