Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 227,091 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares during the quarter. MasterCraft Boat comprises about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.07% of MasterCraft Boat worth $33,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

MCFT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.25. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

