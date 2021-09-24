Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,481 shares during the quarter. Washington Federal makes up 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.76% of Washington Federal worth $38,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after acquiring an additional 597,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,168,000 after buying an additional 1,344,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 258,764 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,483. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

