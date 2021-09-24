Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. WEX comprises approximately 1.1% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $118,492,000. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $70,909,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $43,746,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $39,308,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of WEX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,533. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day moving average is $197.09.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

