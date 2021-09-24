Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises about 4.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Ferrari by 204.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.37 and a 200 day moving average of $210.02. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

