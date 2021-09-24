Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $115.39. 80,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

