Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Fiducient Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 13.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $43,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

