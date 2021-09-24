Banc Funds Co. LLC Makes New Investment in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,878 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,513 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,412 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE BXS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 29,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

