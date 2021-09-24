Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 140,850 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,850 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

