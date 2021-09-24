DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.08.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.43. 11,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.04. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

