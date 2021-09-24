Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.01% of Virginia National Bankshares worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VABK. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VABK remained flat at $$37.00 during trading hours on Friday. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 million and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

