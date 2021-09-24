1,046 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.10. 1,864,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,032,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $261.22 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

