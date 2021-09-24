iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.47 during midday trading on Friday. 9,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

