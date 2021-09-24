Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading Up 4.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 9,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 643,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

