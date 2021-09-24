Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 27000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$31.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.