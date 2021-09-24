Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s Largest Position

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 9.3% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Equifax worth $67,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,881. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.13 and its 200 day moving average is $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.