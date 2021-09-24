Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,823. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,969. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

