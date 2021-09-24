Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $134.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.29.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LECO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,812. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.94.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

