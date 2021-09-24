U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post sales of $51.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the highest is $53.00 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $44.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $254.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $255.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $302.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $306.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth $1,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,331. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.