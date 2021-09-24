CyberMiles (CMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 24% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $1.44 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00353444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00093665 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,125.71 or 0.99846447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00054410 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

