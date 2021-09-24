NULS (NULS) Tops One Day Volume of $10.37 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $41.59 million and $10.37 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00071696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00108589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00149077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,113.68 or 0.99817939 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.77 or 0.06756905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.21 or 0.00782672 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

