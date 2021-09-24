Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises approximately 1.6% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,344,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $411.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,222. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.55. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $172.80 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of -145.79, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.11.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.