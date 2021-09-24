Xponance Inc. Has $37.79 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $280,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 68.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 102,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

